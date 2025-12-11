Conserving Legacy: The Untold Story of Bankim Bhavan and India's Geological Treasures

The Indian government recently clarified that there is no current proposal to designate the historic Bankim Bhavan Gaveshana Kendra in West Bengal as a national heritage site, despite its notable connection to poet Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and the Indian freedom movement.

Highlighting the challenges of maintaining India's cultural and natural legacies, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed inquiries about illegal sales of palaeontological fossils, while also underscoring the Geological Survey of India's role in designating and supporting Geoheritage sites.

In related developments, Minister Shekhawat discussed ongoing archaeological efforts, including staff increases and technical advancements, aimed at effectively managing India's archaeological excavations and ensuring the preservation of its rich historical heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)