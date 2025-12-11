Italian Police Dismantle Multinational Crime Syndicate Exploiting Cultural Heritage

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Italian authorities announced the dismantling of an international syndicate responsible for defrauding approximately 30 million euros. The victims included a cultural entity managing Florence's historical monuments, targeted through sophisticated email scams.

According to police reports, the breach involved criminals impersonating a company associated with the Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, tricking them into transferring nearly 1.8 million euros. Italian, Nigerian, Albanian, and Chinese nationals face charges related to money laundering and fraudulent invoicing.

Chief Prosecutor Francesco Prete highlighted an alarming growth in Chinese money laundering operations within Italy, posing a challenge due to unidentified cash sources. While only a fraction of the stolen funds was recovered, the investigation continues to unravel a complex network of criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)