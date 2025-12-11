Italian Police Dismantle Multinational Crime Syndicate Exploiting Cultural Heritage
Italian police have dismantled an international crime syndicate accused of defrauding 30 million euros, including funds from the organisation managing Florence's heritage sites. Arrests span several nationalities involved in scams and money laundering. Investigations reveal a broader ring of illicit activities, spotlighting Chinese money laundering operations in Italy.
- Country:
- Italy
In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Italian authorities announced the dismantling of an international syndicate responsible for defrauding approximately 30 million euros. The victims included a cultural entity managing Florence's historical monuments, targeted through sophisticated email scams.
According to police reports, the breach involved criminals impersonating a company associated with the Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore, tricking them into transferring nearly 1.8 million euros. Italian, Nigerian, Albanian, and Chinese nationals face charges related to money laundering and fraudulent invoicing.
Chief Prosecutor Francesco Prete highlighted an alarming growth in Chinese money laundering operations within Italy, posing a challenge due to unidentified cash sources. While only a fraction of the stolen funds was recovered, the investigation continues to unravel a complex network of criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fashion under Siege: Inside Europe's Battle Against Chinese Crime Syndicates
Fast-Fashion Flashpoint: The Unraveling Trial of Chinese Crime Gangs in Italy
Raids Shake Up Argentine Soccer Amid Major Money Laundering Probe
Major Money Laundering Scandal Hits Maharashtra's Dairy Industry
Ex-Governor Cesar Duarte Arrested on Money Laundering Charges