UNESCO and Unwavering Vigil: Red Fort's Role Amid Cultural Stewardship
Delegates attending the UNESCO meet at Delhi's Red Fort navigate tight security in the wake of a recent blast. The event highlights India's cultural heritage protection efforts, with dignitaries attending festivities amid strong security. Red Fort, a historic site, remains closed to the public during this significant event.
- Country:
- India
Navigating the labyrinthine security barricades at Delhi's Red Fort complex, delegates enter the heavily guarded UNESCO meet venue. Amid tight surveillance by Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, the event takes place after the November blast that shook the historic site.
India hosts the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage at this UNESCO World Heritage Site. The gathering draws international attention, with significant figures in attendance, showcasing the nation's commitment to cultural preservation.
Security remains heightened, with only accredited delegates gaining access. The event includes cultural festivities, highlighting India's rich heritage, as the community seeks to move on from past tragic events while reinforcing safety and cultural pride.
(With inputs from agencies.)
