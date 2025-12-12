Left Menu

India Mourns the Loss of Political Stalwart Shivraj Patil Chakurkar

Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, former Lok Sabha Speaker, Union Minister, and Governor, passed away at 90. Known for his simplicity and ethics, his public service spanned over four decades. Widely respected for modernizing Indian Parliament and upholding democratic values, Patil's legacy in politics remains profound.

In a solemn announcement today, the political landscape of India mourns the passing of an esteemed leader, Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, at the age of 90. Patil, a respected figure in Indian politics, left an indelible mark through his extensive career spanning over four decades, with notable roles including the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Union Minister.

Renowned for his simplicity and high moral values, Patil was remembered by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who highlighted his exemplary service in modernizing the Indian parliamentary system. His initiatives, such as computerization and the introduction of live telecasts of parliamentary proceedings, set a new standard in political transparency and efficacy.

Originating from Latur district in Maharashtra, Patil's political journey began in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly before he transitioned to national politics. Known for his deep Constitutional knowledge and democratic contributions, his tenure as Union Minister of Home Affairs and as Governor of Punjab underscored a commitment to public service and governance that will be remembered for years to come.

