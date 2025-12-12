Indian Stock Markets Surge on Positive US-India Trade Talks

On Friday, domestic stock markets opened with optimism as the India-US trade deal progressed, further bolstered by a recent discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The NSE Nifty 50 index surged to 25,971.20, rising 72.65 points (0.28 per cent), while the BSE Sensex mirrored this positive sentiment, beginning the day at 85,051.03 with a 232.90 point gain or 0.27 per cent.

Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, noted to ANI that the Chief Economic Advisor's statement regarding US-India trade negotiations instilled confidence. Prime Minister Modi's positive post about his conversation with President Trump on social media added to the optimism. Indian stocks, having moved from oversold to neutral levels, are witnessing a positive upswing. Continued purchases are expected to push indices closer to their upward range, where previous selling had stalled progress. Bagga suggested that surpassing resistance levels could set off a 'Santa Claus' rally, fortified by robust mutual fund inflows and steady domestic investments, raising market sentiment before the Union Budget.

The NSE broad market indices echoed the positive vibe with the Nifty 100 index up by 0.34 per cent, Nifty Midcap 100 gaining 0.34 per cent, and Nifty Smallcap 100 surging 0.42 per cent. Sectoral indices remained in the green, with Nifty Metal climbing over 1 per cent, Nifty Pharma up 0.21 per cent, Nifty Auto increasing by 0.12 per cent, and Nifty Oil and Gas rising 0.6 per cent.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, commented on Thursday's positive tone setting the stage for Friday's session, while emphasizing the need for a strong weekend closing and overnight positioning to confirm any breakout-driven rally. Thursday's recovery near vital levels indicated strong demand at lower levels, and a sustained rise above 25,950-26,000 could trigger further progress toward the 26,150-26,250 zones. Global market cues were similarly supportive, with record highs in key US indices and strong performances across Asian markets contributing to the buoyant market atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)