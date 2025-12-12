Celebrating Rajinikanth Day: A Tribute to Cinema's Living Legend

OTTplay, a leading OTT aggregation platform in India, has announced December 12th as "Rajinikanth Day" to honor the 75th birthday of the iconic actor. The celebration includes a special tribute published in the Hindustan Times, headlined "12/12 Happy Rajinikanth Day," highlighting his unparalleled impact on the film industry.

The campaign is a grand homage to Rajinikanth, appreciated for inspiring generations with his dynamic performances and transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. OTTplay's tribute extends across digital and social media platforms, inviting fans to revisit and enjoy his most memorable roles via streaming.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay, emphasized Rajinikanth's significant role in uniting audiences, stating this tribute as a collective gratitude for his enduring legacy. By facilitating access to his films through its platform, OTTplay aims to blend nostalgia with contemporary viewing experiences, underscoring its commitment to personalized content discovery.