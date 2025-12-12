Left Menu

Celebrating Rajinikanth Day: A Tribute to Cinema's Living Legend

OTTplay has proclaimed December 12th as 'Rajinikanth Day' in honor of the Indian cinema icon's 75th birthday. Commemorations include a special tribute in Hindustan Times, celebrating his influence over five decades. OTTplay invites fans to stream his films across various platforms as part of a larger campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:24 IST
Celebrating Rajinikanth Day: A Tribute to Cinema's Living Legend
Rajinikanth
  • Country:
  • India

OTTplay, a leading OTT aggregation platform in India, has announced December 12th as "Rajinikanth Day" to honor the 75th birthday of the iconic actor. The celebration includes a special tribute published in the Hindustan Times, headlined "12/12 Happy Rajinikanth Day," highlighting his unparalleled impact on the film industry.

The campaign is a grand homage to Rajinikanth, appreciated for inspiring generations with his dynamic performances and transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. OTTplay's tribute extends across digital and social media platforms, inviting fans to revisit and enjoy his most memorable roles via streaming.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO of OTTplay, emphasized Rajinikanth's significant role in uniting audiences, stating this tribute as a collective gratitude for his enduring legacy. By facilitating access to his films through its platform, OTTplay aims to blend nostalgia with contemporary viewing experiences, underscoring its commitment to personalized content discovery.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025