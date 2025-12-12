Pune Book Festival: A Cultural Literary Renaissance

This Saturday, Pune's historic Fergusson College grounds will transform into a lively cultural hub as the Pune Book Festival opens its doors for another year. Once a modest event, it now ranks among India's biggest literary gatherings, rivalling the renowned Delhi World Book Fair.

Born from a suggestion at the 2023 G20 Education Working Group meeting, the festival has quickly grown into a significant cultural force. Spearheaded by Rajesh Pande and supported by the National Book Trust and the Education Ministry, it emphasizes public participation, drawing thousands of readers to its vibrant mix of books and activities.

This year's festival expects to host around 12.5 lakh visitors, showcasing 900 stalls, with 800 dedicated to books. As a stabilizing presence in a fluctuating literary market, it revives interest in literary culture, offering a platform for independent bookstores, children's literature, and translations. The event promises a rich experience with 100 book launches, performances, and notable guests, including Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

