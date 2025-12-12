Pune Book Festival: A Cultural Literary Renaissance

Left Menu

The Pune Book Festival, now one of India's largest literary festivals, has rejuvenated Pune's reading culture. Evolving from a simple idea in 2023 into a major cultural event, it attracts book lovers of all ages with its diverse events and significant economic impact.

This Saturday, Pune's historic Fergusson College grounds will transform into a lively cultural hub as the Pune Book Festival opens its doors for another year. Once a modest event, it now ranks among India's biggest literary gatherings, rivalling the renowned Delhi World Book Fair.

Born from a suggestion at the 2023 G20 Education Working Group meeting, the festival has quickly grown into a significant cultural force. Spearheaded by Rajesh Pande and supported by the National Book Trust and the Education Ministry, it emphasizes public participation, drawing thousands of readers to its vibrant mix of books and activities.

This year's festival expects to host around 12.5 lakh visitors, showcasing 900 stalls, with 800 dedicated to books. As a stabilizing presence in a fluctuating literary market, it revives interest in literary culture, offering a platform for independent bookstores, children's literature, and translations. The event promises a rich experience with 100 book launches, performances, and notable guests, including Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq and Grammy winner Ricky Kej.

