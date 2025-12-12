India Today Group Rings in Its Golden Jubilee at NSE

The India Today Group celebrated its 50th year with a special bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), marking a significant milestone in its history. Notable figures such as Group Chairman Aroon Purie and NSE Managing Director Ashish Kumar Chauhan participated, reflecting the group's commitment to truth and transparency.

Chairman Purie highlighted the importance of financial stability and institutional integrity in a nation's health, noting that institutions like the NSE and India Today play crucial roles in maintaining these values. Since its inception in 1975, the group has aimed to provide honest and courageous journalism, a mission that has only strengthened over the decades.

Throughout its 50-year journey, India Today has extensively covered political and social developments, chronicling the nation's growth from a developing country to a global power. The group announced a series of five commemorative films, unveiling a special logo to honor its legacy and adaptivity in a changing media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)