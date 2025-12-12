Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Art Against Monolithic Ideals

In a vibrant ceremony led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the sixth edition of the renowned Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) was inaugurated with a pledge of Rs 7.5 crore in financial assistance. This year's festival is set to feature 66 artists and collectives from 25 countries, spanning across 22 venues in Kochi.

Vijayan emphasized the critical role of art in countering political misuse and praised the biennale for its efforts in championing diverse cultures globally. He urged for increased support from corporations and cultural bodies to further bolster the event's impact.

The inauguration also saw contributions from notable personalities, including State Industries Minister P Rajeev and KMB founder M A Baby, as the biennale promised to transform Kochi into a beacon of contemporary art. The evening concluded with a public concert, encapsulating the spirit of cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)