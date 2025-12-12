Left Menu

Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Art Against Monolithic Ideals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a premier visual art festival, with a financial backing of Rs 7.5 crore. The biennale showcases works from 66 artists across 25 countries. The event emphasizes combating political misuse of art, fostering a diverse cultural dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:54 IST
Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Art Against Monolithic Ideals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant ceremony led by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the sixth edition of the renowned Kochi-Muziris Biennale (KMB) was inaugurated with a pledge of Rs 7.5 crore in financial assistance. This year's festival is set to feature 66 artists and collectives from 25 countries, spanning across 22 venues in Kochi.

Vijayan emphasized the critical role of art in countering political misuse and praised the biennale for its efforts in championing diverse cultures globally. He urged for increased support from corporations and cultural bodies to further bolster the event's impact.

The inauguration also saw contributions from notable personalities, including State Industries Minister P Rajeev and KMB founder M A Baby, as the biennale promised to transform Kochi into a beacon of contemporary art. The evening concluded with a public concert, encapsulating the spirit of cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025