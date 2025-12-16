Left Menu

Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates Vijay Diwas in Bhopal

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal marked the 54th Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan. A wreath laying ceremony at the Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial honored soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security. Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan led the tributes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:13 IST
Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates Vijay Diwas in Bhopal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sudarshan Chakra Corps, stationed in Bhopal, solemnly observed the 54th Vijay Diwas, a day set aside to remember India's triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan. This annual commemoration reflects on the decisive victory that holds a historic significance for the nation.

A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial, symbolizing a tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Army. The event was marked by heartfelt reverence and national pride.

Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, along with veterans, led the ceremonial homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, underscoring the importance of remembering those who safeguard the country's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025