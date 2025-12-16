Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commemorates Vijay Diwas in Bhopal
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Bhopal marked the 54th Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's 1971 war victory over Pakistan. A wreath laying ceremony at the Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial honored soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation's security. Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan led the tributes.
The Sudarshan Chakra Corps, stationed in Bhopal, solemnly observed the 54th Vijay Diwas, a day set aside to remember India's triumph in the 1971 war against Pakistan. This annual commemoration reflects on the decisive victory that holds a historic significance for the nation.
A wreath laying ceremony was held at the Sudarshan Chakra War Memorial, symbolizing a tribute to the valor and sacrifices of the Indian Army. The event was marked by heartfelt reverence and national pride.
Lieutenant General Arvind Chauhan, along with veterans, led the ceremonial homage to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, underscoring the importance of remembering those who safeguard the country's sovereignty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
