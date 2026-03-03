Amazon Expands Horizon with a $427 Million University Campus Acquisition
Amazon Data Services is set to acquire George Washington University's Virginia Science and Technology campus for $427 million. The acquisition allows Amazon to establish a data or information technology center on the Ashburn site, while the university retains program options for up to five years.
- Country:
- United States
Amazon Data Services, a subsidiary of tech giant Amazon, is undertaking a significant acquisition, purchasing George Washington University's Virginia Science and Technology campus for a substantial $427 million, according to university officials on Monday.
The development is poised to transform the Ashburn, Virginia site into a data and information technology powerhouse, as disclosed by the student newspaper, though Amazon has not yet publicly commented on the specifics of the project.
Despite the sale, George Washington University, headquartered in Washington, maintains the right to operate programs at the location for a period extending up to five years, ensuring a continued presence on the campus.
ALSO READ
Power and Connectivity Crisis at Amazon UAE Data Center Following Strikes
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit
Power Issues Strike Amazon's Middle East Data Centers Amid Geopolitical Tensions
AWS Faces Connectivity Issues in Middle East Data Centers
Power Woes: AWS Data Centers Disrupted in Gulf Amidst Tensions