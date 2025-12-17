Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra Deny Allegations Amidst Legal Turmoil

Actor Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra deny recent allegations following police action against their restaurant for flouting operational hours. They also face accusations of defrauding a businessman of Rs 60 crore. Legal proceedings are ongoing, and they urge media restraint, expressing confidence in a fair judicial resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:42 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra have firmly rejected allegations filed against them, following actions by Bengaluru police related to their restaurant exceeding permitted operating hours.

In addition to this, the celebrity duo faces serious charges of allegedly duping a businessman out of Rs 60 crore. In a joint social media announcement, they termed the accusations as baseless and politically motivated, while revealing that a legal petition is filed and awaits the High Court's judgment. They called upon the media to show restraint given the ongoing legal process.

The controversy stems from an incident on December 11, when their Bengaluru restaurant, located on St Marks Road, was reportedly hosting late-night parties, violating local regulations. A complaint by a police officer led to a formal case being lodged against the venue's management on December 14 under the Karnataka Police Act.

