Revving Through History: Supercar Drive Honors India's Border Heroes
The Indian Army's 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim aimed to promote tourism and honor Indian soldiers. In collaboration with Super Car Route and the Sikkim government, 17 supercars traversed historic routes like the Sikkim Silk Route, emphasizing strategic border importance and national heritage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army launched an initiative blending luxury with heritage through a five-day 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim.
From December 11-15, the drive, a joint project with Super Car Route and the Sikkim government, highlighted the country's border heritage while promoting responsible tourism.
Seventeen supercars journeyed along the historic Sikkim Silk Route, commemorating the valor of Indian soldiers and spotlighting the strategic significance of these high-altitude areas.
