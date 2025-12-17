Revving Through History: Supercar Drive Honors India's Border Heroes

The Indian Army launched an initiative blending luxury with heritage through a five-day 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim.

From December 11-15, the drive, a joint project with Super Car Route and the Sikkim government, highlighted the country's border heritage while promoting responsible tourism.

Seventeen supercars journeyed along the historic Sikkim Silk Route, commemorating the valor of Indian soldiers and spotlighting the strategic significance of these high-altitude areas.

