Left Menu

Revving Through History: Supercar Drive Honors India's Border Heroes

The Indian Army's 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim aimed to promote tourism and honor Indian soldiers. In collaboration with Super Car Route and the Sikkim government, 17 supercars traversed historic routes like the Sikkim Silk Route, emphasizing strategic border importance and national heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 17-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 19:47 IST
Revving Through History: Supercar Drive Honors India's Border Heroes
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army launched an initiative blending luxury with heritage through a five-day 'Bharat Ranabhoomi Darshan Supercar Drive' in Sikkim.

From December 11-15, the drive, a joint project with Super Car Route and the Sikkim government, highlighted the country's border heritage while promoting responsible tourism.

Seventeen supercars journeyed along the historic Sikkim Silk Route, commemorating the valor of Indian soldiers and spotlighting the strategic significance of these high-altitude areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025