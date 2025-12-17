Chhattisgarh Debate: 'Vande Mataram' Sparks Political Divide

During a special assembly session in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai took aim at the Congress party, accusing it of chronic appeasement politics that undermine its effectiveness as an opposition. The session marked the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram', highlighting its historical and emotional resonance in India's fight for independence.

Speaker Raman Singh described the event as historic, underscoring the song's power to inspire patriotism and unity during the freedom movement. CM Sai emphasized the song's role in challenging British rule and condemned past and present political factions for allegedly distorting its meaning for their own ends.

Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant urged that the song be shielded from political exploitation, asserting that it symbolizes countless sacrifices of freedom fighters. Mahant also rebuffed claims against Nehru, stressing the need for historical accuracy and unity in preserving the song's integrity.

