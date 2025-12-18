Reviving Roots: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the enduring global influence of India's 'Sanatan' culture during the centenary celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.

Speaking at the event, Adityanath announced a new campus will be developed on approximately six acres in Lucknow, aiming to meet global standards and reinvigorate the institution's role in promoting Hindustani classical music.

The Chief Minister lauded Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande for his contributions amidst colonial rule, emphasizing the vital role played by the youth at recent cultural events like the Mahakumbh. The university, originally established in 1926, reflects a commitment to India's artistic and spiritual traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)