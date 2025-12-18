Reviving Roots: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the global influence of Indian culture, announcing new infrastructure for the Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. Highlighting its historical significance and contributions of its founder, the centenary event underscores its role in promoting Hindustani classical music amidst growing youth interest in cultural heritage.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the enduring global influence of India's 'Sanatan' culture during the centenary celebrations of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya.
Speaking at the event, Adityanath announced a new campus will be developed on approximately six acres in Lucknow, aiming to meet global standards and reinvigorate the institution's role in promoting Hindustani classical music.
The Chief Minister lauded Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande for his contributions amidst colonial rule, emphasizing the vital role played by the youth at recent cultural events like the Mahakumbh. The university, originally established in 1926, reflects a commitment to India's artistic and spiritual traditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amity University Lucknow Celebrates 21st Convocation with Honors and Achievements
Foggy Haze Stumps India-South Africa Cricket Match in Lucknow
Fourth T20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow abandoned due to smog.
Cricket Match Abandoned Due to Lucknow Smog: Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Action
Fog and Figures: The AQI Match Clash in Lucknow