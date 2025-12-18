Left Menu

Health Scare at Highway Eatery: Dead Rat in Curd Causes Uproar

A roadside eatery on the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway was sealed after a viral video showed unsanitary conditions. The video, recorded by a customer, captured a dead rat in curd. Health officials inspected the establishment, finding poor kitchen hygiene, leading to its closure.

A roadside eatery along the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway was shut down on Thursday after health officials discovered unhygienic conditions during an inspection.

The investigation was initiated by a viral video on social media allegedly showing a dead rat in curd served at the establishment, officials reported.

Authority figures, including Joint Director of Food Safety R K Pandey, found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage. Consequently, the eatery was sealed, prohibiting food preparation and sales until further notice, although no formal police complaint has been filed.

