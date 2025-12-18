Health Scare at Highway Eatery: Dead Rat in Curd Causes Uproar

A roadside eatery along the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway was shut down on Thursday after health officials discovered unhygienic conditions during an inspection.

The investigation was initiated by a viral video on social media allegedly showing a dead rat in curd served at the establishment, officials reported.

Authority figures, including Joint Director of Food Safety R K Pandey, found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage. Consequently, the eatery was sealed, prohibiting food preparation and sales until further notice, although no formal police complaint has been filed.

(With inputs from agencies.)