Health Scare at Highway Eatery: Dead Rat in Curd Causes Uproar
A roadside eatery on the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway was sealed after a viral video showed unsanitary conditions. The video, recorded by a customer, captured a dead rat in curd. Health officials inspected the establishment, finding poor kitchen hygiene, leading to its closure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A roadside eatery along the Ghazipur–Varanasi National Highway was shut down on Thursday after health officials discovered unhygienic conditions during an inspection.
The investigation was initiated by a viral video on social media allegedly showing a dead rat in curd served at the establishment, officials reported.
Authority figures, including Joint Director of Food Safety R K Pandey, found unsanitary kitchen conditions and improper food storage. Consequently, the eatery was sealed, prohibiting food preparation and sales until further notice, although no formal police complaint has been filed.
