Modi Honored with Sultanate's Prestigious Order of Oman

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the Order of Oman, a prestigious civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. The recognition was for Modi's key contributions to fostering stronger ties between India and Oman through his visionary leadership.

During his two-day visit to Oman, Modi remarked, "I am honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude extends to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, and the citizens of Oman for this esteemed recognition, which symbolizes the mutual affection and trust between our nations."

Significantly, Modi's visit not only commemorates seven decades of diplomatic relations but also aims to fortify the strategic partnership across sectors like trade, investment, energy, and culture. The Prime Minister dedicated the award to the historical ties and maritime trade initiated by their ancestors, underpinning the existing solid bridge between India and Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)