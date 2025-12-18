Left Menu

India and Netherlands Forge Stronger Defence Ties: A Step Toward Strategic Partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel to discuss a range of security and defence topics. They focused on co-development and co-production of defence equipment, aiming to enhance cooperation. A Letter of Intent on defence collaboration was signed between the two countries.

  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in high-level discussions with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Thursday, aiming to strengthen bilateral security and defence relations. The talks included prioritising joint development of defence equipment as part of enhancing strategic ties.

The Indian defence ministry confirmed the signing of a Letter of Intent on defence cooperation in the presence of both ministers, marking a significant step in Indo-Dutch defence collaboration efforts. The agreement was exchanged between India's Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and the Netherlands' Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerards.

The discussions underscored the shared dedication of India and the Netherlands to a peaceful and rule-based Indo-Pacific region, while emphasising the need for deeper defence partnerships, especially in niche technology. Plans were revealed to develop a Defence Industrial Roadmap to explore mutual benefits and enhance people-to-people connections.

