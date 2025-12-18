Left Menu

India-Netherlands Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Partnership Focus

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Netherlands' Foreign Minister David Van Weel met in New Delhi to bolster the defence partnership. They discussed enhancing military cooperation and developing a roadmap for defence technology collaboration. A Letter of Intent was exchanged to reinforce these commitments, enhancing the bilateral ties between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:35 IST
India-Netherlands Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Partnership Focus
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Netherlands' Foreign Minister David Van Weel in New Delhi (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel in New Delhi, underscoring the robust defence relationship between the two nations. Both ministers discussed pivotal areas for bilateral security collaboration, including co-development and co-production of defence equipment, as released by the Ministry of Defence.

The dialogue also focused on boosting military-to-military cooperation, citing defence collaboration as a crucial element of their Strategic Partnership. They reiterated their shared commitment to a 'free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region' and stressed the importance of connecting their defence industries, particularly in niche technologies.

A ceremonial exchange of a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation took place between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards, signaling mutual intent to explore technological collaboration through a Defence Industrial Roadmap. This initiative aims to foster co-production and co-development of defence platforms and equipment.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the strong people-to-people ties, pointing to the substantial Indian diaspora in the Netherlands as a testament to the nations' friendship. Foreign Minister Weel, who arrived in India earlier in the day, will engage in talks in Delhi and Mumbai, further solidifying bilateral relations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Weel's visit seeks to expand the diversity and depth of the India-Netherlands relationship. The visit precedes the anticipated arrival of Dutch PM Dick Schoof, scheduled for early next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025