India-Netherlands Strengthen Defence Ties with Strategic Partnership Focus

In a significant diplomatic engagement, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted a meeting with Dutch Foreign Minister David Van Weel in New Delhi, underscoring the robust defence relationship between the two nations. Both ministers discussed pivotal areas for bilateral security collaboration, including co-development and co-production of defence equipment, as released by the Ministry of Defence.

The dialogue also focused on boosting military-to-military cooperation, citing defence collaboration as a crucial element of their Strategic Partnership. They reiterated their shared commitment to a 'free, open, inclusive, and rule-based Indo-Pacific region' and stressed the importance of connecting their defence industries, particularly in niche technologies.

A ceremonial exchange of a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation took place between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Dutch Ambassador Marisa Gerards, signaling mutual intent to explore technological collaboration through a Defence Industrial Roadmap. This initiative aims to foster co-production and co-development of defence platforms and equipment.

Rajnath Singh highlighted the strong people-to-people ties, pointing to the substantial Indian diaspora in the Netherlands as a testament to the nations' friendship. Foreign Minister Weel, who arrived in India earlier in the day, will engage in talks in Delhi and Mumbai, further solidifying bilateral relations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Weel's visit seeks to expand the diversity and depth of the India-Netherlands relationship. The visit precedes the anticipated arrival of Dutch PM Dick Schoof, scheduled for early next year.

