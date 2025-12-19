Grand Gathering: Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 Set to Surpass Previous Turnout

The Godavari Pushkaralu, comparable to the renowned Kumbh Mela, is poised for a grander gathering in 2027, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. More pilgrims are expected than in 2015.

On Friday, Vijayanand emphasized the need for thorough planning for the mega pilgrimage pilgrimage along the Godavari River in the state, encouraging officials to ready themselves for the influx.

With the festival set between June 26 and July 7, 2027, department secretaries are to devise strict, detailed plans at micro and district levels, ensuring seamless management of the event celebrating India's reverence for its rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)