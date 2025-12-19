Left Menu

Grand Gathering: Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 Set to Surpass Previous Turnout

The Godavari Pushkaralu, a massive spiritual event akin to the Kumbh Mela, will take place in 2027 in Andhra Pradesh. A significant increase in pilgrims is anticipated compared to 2015. Comprehensive planning and preparation are underway to manage the expected surge. The 12-day festival will start on June 26, 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:08 IST
Grand Gathering: Godavari Pushkaralu 2027 Set to Surpass Previous Turnout
  • Country:
  • India

The Godavari Pushkaralu, comparable to the renowned Kumbh Mela, is poised for a grander gathering in 2027, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand. More pilgrims are expected than in 2015.

On Friday, Vijayanand emphasized the need for thorough planning for the mega pilgrimage pilgrimage along the Godavari River in the state, encouraging officials to ready themselves for the influx.

With the festival set between June 26 and July 7, 2027, department secretaries are to devise strict, detailed plans at micro and district levels, ensuring seamless management of the event celebrating India's reverence for its rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025