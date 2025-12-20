Left Menu

Alexander Steen Olsen's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Knee Surgery

Norwegian alpine skier Alexander Steen Olsen will miss the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics season due to knee surgery. The 24-year-old, who has claimed three World Cup victories, underwent surgery this month after struggling with the injury for a long time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:28 IST
Alexander Steen Olsen's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Knee Surgery

Norwegian alpine skiing sensation Alexander Steen Olsen has announced that he will miss the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics after undergoing knee surgery.

The 24-year-old athlete, who earned a silver medal in the team event at the 2023 World Championship, admitted to having battled the persistent knee issue for some time before resorting to surgery at the beginning of the month.

Steen Olsen, known for his impressive track record of three World Cup victories and five podium finishes, recently secured a giant slalom win in Schladming, Austria, in January.

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025