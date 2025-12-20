Alexander Steen Olsen's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Knee Surgery

Norwegian alpine skiing sensation Alexander Steen Olsen has announced that he will miss the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics after undergoing knee surgery.

The 24-year-old athlete, who earned a silver medal in the team event at the 2023 World Championship, admitted to having battled the persistent knee issue for some time before resorting to surgery at the beginning of the month.

Steen Olsen, known for his impressive track record of three World Cup victories and five podium finishes, recently secured a giant slalom win in Schladming, Austria, in January.