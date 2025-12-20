Alexander Steen Olsen's Olympic Dreams Dashed by Knee Surgery
Norwegian alpine skier Alexander Steen Olsen will miss the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics season due to knee surgery. The 24-year-old, who has claimed three World Cup victories, underwent surgery this month after struggling with the injury for a long time.
Norwegian alpine skiing sensation Alexander Steen Olsen has announced that he will miss the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics after undergoing knee surgery.
The 24-year-old athlete, who earned a silver medal in the team event at the 2023 World Championship, admitted to having battled the persistent knee issue for some time before resorting to surgery at the beginning of the month.
Steen Olsen, known for his impressive track record of three World Cup victories and five podium finishes, recently secured a giant slalom win in Schladming, Austria, in January.