Left Menu

Railway Officials Ramp Up Inspection for Safety on Jammu–Pathankot Line

Senior railway officials inspected the Jammu–Pathankot railway section to assess bridge safety after major flood damage. Led by Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar, the team evaluated ongoing restoration work and station amenities. The priority is rapid bridge repair to resume full train operations safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-12-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 00:34 IST
Railway Officials Ramp Up Inspection for Safety on Jammu–Pathankot Line
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to ensure safety and operational efficiency, senior railway officials conducted a comprehensive inspection of crucial railway bridges along the Jammu–Pathankot line on Friday.

Following substantial damage from recent heavy rains and floods, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar led the meticulous examination of key locations, including critical bridge infrastructure between Kathua and Madhopur, and Ghagwal and Hiranagar.

The inspection aimed to assess the progress of restoration work, confirming that repairs are advancing steadily to prioritize passenger safety and expedite the resumption of full train services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025