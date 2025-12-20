Railway Officials Ramp Up Inspection for Safety on Jammu–Pathankot Line

In a concerted effort to ensure safety and operational efficiency, senior railway officials conducted a comprehensive inspection of crucial railway bridges along the Jammu–Pathankot line on Friday.

Following substantial damage from recent heavy rains and floods, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar led the meticulous examination of key locations, including critical bridge infrastructure between Kathua and Madhopur, and Ghagwal and Hiranagar.

The inspection aimed to assess the progress of restoration work, confirming that repairs are advancing steadily to prioritize passenger safety and expedite the resumption of full train services.

(With inputs from agencies.)