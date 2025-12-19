Left Menu

Rajoana Challenges Sikh Leadership's Political Dependence

Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict, criticizes Akal Takht's jathedar for seeking political support to rename 'Veer Bal Diwas'. He stressed that Akal Takht should maintain its religious authority without political dependency.

Updated: 19-12-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 22:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, has voiced strong objections regarding a recent initiative taken by the officiating jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj.

In a written letter, Rajoana criticized Gargajj's move to consult Sikh MPs, particularly targeting Congress members, over the renaming of 'Veer Bal Diwas'. He emphasized that the Akal Takht's authority should remain independent of political influences.

The jathedar had previously reached out to multiple Sikh Members of Parliament, encouraging them to advocate for renaming the martyrdom day of Guru Gobind Singh's sons. Despite the jathedar's intentions, Rajoana has expressed concerns over the Akal Takht's reliance on political figures for validating religious positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

