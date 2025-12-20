Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up for A R Rahman's 'Harmony of Hearts' Concert with Traffic Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in anticipation of A R Rahman's concert, 'Harmony of Hearts', set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The advisory highlights restrictions, possible diversions, and parking arrangements to ensure smooth traffic and security during the event.

The Delhi Traffic Police have released an advisory concerning traffic restrictions for A R Rahman's concert titled 'Harmony of Hearts' scheduled for Saturday evening. The event will be held at the Main Arena of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, during which specific road diversions will be enforced to manage congestion and enhance security.

Motorists are advised to avoid IP Marg, Vikas Marg, and the Ring Road stretch from Rajghat to IP Depot between 12 noon and 11 pm on December 20. This is due to anticipated traffic volume. Restrictions may also affect IP Marg and Vikas Marg, with heavy vehicles prohibited during the event hours.

Parking will be restricted to vehicles displaying valid parking labels, which must be affixed to vehicle windscreens. Unauthorized vehicles will be denied access and risk being towed and fined. Entry to the stadium will be allowed through specified gates with designated road access for label-holders.

