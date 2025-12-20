Ruturaj Gaikwad to Lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy Opener

Ruturaj Gaikwad is set to lead Maharashtra in the first three matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, commencing on December 24. His leadership comes as a focal point for the team aiming for strong performances in the prestigious tournament.

Significantly, the Maharashtra squad has several new additions, including Prithvi Shaw and Jalaj Saxena, enhancing the team's competitiveness. Their experience is expected to bolster the squad's performance as they seek to make an impact in the Elite Group C.

Maharashtra will face a challenging opener against Punjab in Jaipur. The group also comprises teams from Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Mumbai, Chhattisgarh, and Goa. The team is hopeful for a successful campaign with Gaikwad's captaincy at the helm.

(With inputs from agencies.)