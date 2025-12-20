Ukraine's Electoral Stand: Security Before Suffrage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has firmly stated that elections will not occur in Russian-occupied territories within Ukraine. The president emphasizes that the electoral process is dependent on ensuring the safety of voters.

Zelenskiy's stance underscores the challenges facing the nation as it navigates ongoing tensions with Russia. He made it clear that Ukrainian sovereignty and security remain paramount in the electoral decision-making process.

In addition, Ukraine's foreign minister has begun laying the groundwork necessary to enable expatriate citizens to participate in the voting process, which highlights the government's commitment to democratic principles and inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)