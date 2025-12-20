Left Menu

Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Three Convicted in Jharkhand Rape Case

A Jharkhand court sentenced three men to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Godda district. The convicts were fined Rs 50,000 each. The crime occurred as the victim returned from a fair, leading to their conviction based on solid evidence presented in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Godda | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:52 IST
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Three Convicted in Jharkhand Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Jharkhand's Godda district has handed down life sentences to three men for the rape of a minor girl. This verdict was delivered by POCSO Special Judge-cum-District Judge-I Kumar Pawan.

The convicted individuals, Kundan Kumar Pasi, Md Rashid, and Md Jagir, were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The crime took place when the 16-year-old victim was returning home from a fair when she was accosted near a bridge.

The court was told that two of the men dragged her to a field and later called their accomplice. After committing the heinous act, they threatened the victim before releasing her. The case progressed following her reporting the incident to her parents, and the court's decision was based on substantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025