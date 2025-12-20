Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Three Convicted in Jharkhand Rape Case

A court in Jharkhand's Godda district has handed down life sentences to three men for the rape of a minor girl. This verdict was delivered by POCSO Special Judge-cum-District Judge-I Kumar Pawan.

The convicted individuals, Kundan Kumar Pasi, Md Rashid, and Md Jagir, were also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 each. The crime took place when the 16-year-old victim was returning home from a fair when she was accosted near a bridge.

The court was told that two of the men dragged her to a field and later called their accomplice. After committing the heinous act, they threatened the victim before releasing her. The case progressed following her reporting the incident to her parents, and the court's decision was based on substantial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)