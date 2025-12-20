Jetsun Pema's Spiritual Journey: Prayers for Peace

Jetsun Pema, renowned as the younger sister of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, offered traditional chivar robes to the statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar this Saturday. This act symbolized her dedication to promoting global peace and advancing human welfare, embodying significant spiritual values.

The 85-year-old arrived in the region with her husband, Tenpa La, visiting from Shravasti before staying at the Birla Dharamshala. The manager of the Dharamshala, Virendra Tiwari, confirmed their itinerary, which includes a subsequent journey to Bodh Gaya, a key Buddhist pilgrimage destination.

During her stay, Pema participated in various Buddhist rituals, including offerings at the Matha Kuar Buddha temple and the Ramabhar Stupa. Her visit was overseen by Lama Konchok Tengkyong of the Tibetan Buddhist temple in Kushinagar, underscoring the continued spiritual bond between Tibet and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)