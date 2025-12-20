Left Menu

Jetsun Pema's Spiritual Journey: Prayers for Peace

Jetsun Pema, sister of the Dalai Lama, visited Kushinagar, offering chivar at the Mahaparinirvana temple. Her ritualistic visit aims at promoting world peace. The 85-year-old's journey included stops at other significant Buddhist sites, highlighting her commitment to spiritual and social welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kushinagar | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:34 IST
Jetsun Pema's Spiritual Journey: Prayers for Peace
Jetsun Pema
  • Country:
  • India

Jetsun Pema, renowned as the younger sister of Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, offered traditional chivar robes to the statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple in Kushinagar this Saturday. This act symbolized her dedication to promoting global peace and advancing human welfare, embodying significant spiritual values.

The 85-year-old arrived in the region with her husband, Tenpa La, visiting from Shravasti before staying at the Birla Dharamshala. The manager of the Dharamshala, Virendra Tiwari, confirmed their itinerary, which includes a subsequent journey to Bodh Gaya, a key Buddhist pilgrimage destination.

During her stay, Pema participated in various Buddhist rituals, including offerings at the Matha Kuar Buddha temple and the Ramabhar Stupa. Her visit was overseen by Lama Konchok Tengkyong of the Tibetan Buddhist temple in Kushinagar, underscoring the continued spiritual bond between Tibet and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025