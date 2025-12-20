Blossoming Beauties: Winter Rose Show Wows New Delhi

The New Delhi Municipal Council inaugurated the much-anticipated annual Winter Rose Show at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri this weekend. The event features an impressive array of over 70 rose varieties collected from across the country.

In collaboration with the Rose Society of India, the show boasts approximately 1,250 exhibits, delicately sorted into 22 classes and 175 sections. The initiative has attracted over 200 individual exhibitors and 10 major organizations, marking it as one of the largest rose displays in the city.

NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra lauded the event's contribution to the council's vision of a greener, more beautiful Delhi. The exhibition not only highlights exquisite roses but also hosts a painting competition for over 50 students, creating an atmosphere of learning and appreciation for nature.