Keith Lee Shines at Inaugural US TikTok Awards

The entertainment world gathered in Hollywood for the first U.S. TikTok Awards, celebrating outstanding contributions across dance, music, sports, fashion, entertainment, and education. The highlight of the event was Keith Lee being named 'creator of the year.'

The event was a vibrant display of creativity and innovation, featuring Labubu dolls launched from a T-shirt cannon, a giant selfie challenge, skits, and viral moment reenactments. These elements captured the essence of TikTok's dynamic platform, engaging both live and online audiences.

Hosted by lifestyle influencer La La Anthony, the ceremony also honored Bretman Rock for 'video of the year.' The event underscores TikTok's significant role in shaping pop culture and providing a platform for creators to shine. Meanwhile, notable figures such as Jane Goodall and Hulk Hogan were remembered as we reflect on the notable deaths of 2025.