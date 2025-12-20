Kashmir's Living Thread: A Tapestry of Traditional Crafts

The 10th Serendipity Arts Festival showcases the rich tapestry of traditional Kashmiri crafts, curated by designer Sandeep Sangaru. Held at the Old GMC Complex, the exhibition features 'Hands, Tools, and the Living Thread: From Kashmiri Craft Ateliers', celebrating time-honored artistry.

The highlight of the festival, 'Piknik: A Kashmiri Reverie', is a captivating installation that weaves together crafts like copperwork, walnut wood carving, and papier mache. Artisans demonstrate their skills in workshops, fostering collaboration and innovation while respecting cultural traditions.

This year marks a decade of multidisciplinary arts celebration, as the festival, spanning visual arts to culinary, offers a unique platform for artisans to engage beyond commerce, gaining exposure to new art forms and the vibrant arts scene.