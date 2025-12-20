Left Menu

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Cultural Tour of Historic Hyderabad

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar visited Hyderabad's cultural and historical sites, including Golconda Fort and Hussain Sagar, accompanied by Archaeological Survey of India officials. He was welcomed ceremonially and will address Telangana Booth Level Officers at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

Gyanesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar explored Hyderabad's rich cultural tapestry on Saturday, immersing himself in the city's historical landmarks alongside his family.

Arriving from Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh, Kumar was ceremoniously received at Golconda Fort, where officials from the Archaeological Survey of India provided insights into its historical and architectural value.

His day continued with a visit to the iconic Hussain Sagar and its renowned Buddha statue. Accompanied by key election department personnel, Kumar is set to address Telangana's Booth Level Officers at the Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

