Assam Rises as New Gateway: PM Modi Inaugurates New Air Terminal in Guwahati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened the newly constructed terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday, declaring Assam and the wider Northeast region as India's new gateway to development. During his address, Modi lauded the advancements being made in this region, dubbing the inauguration a 'festival of development and progress' for Assam and the Northeast.

Modi emphasized the impact of infrastructure improvements on the local population, stating that progress has the power to elevate communities. Highlighting his personal bonds with Assam, he drew parallels with Bhupen Hazarika's sentiments about the Brahmaputra river, suggesting a bright future for the state marked by breaking barriers and fulfilling national commitments.

Underscoring Assam's pivotal role, Modi cited recent developments, including the inauguration of the new airport terminal—an emblem of commitment to Assam's progress. He reflected on past governance issues, pointing out that previous administrations often bypassed the Northeast in their plans. Modi asserted his government's dedication to reversing these oversights by investing in connectivity and encouraging industrial growth in the region.

Celebrating cultural milestones, Modi acknowledged a Guinness World Record set by Assamese artists, highlighting cultural growth as a facet of the state's development strategy. With increased capacity at the new terminal and greater visitor influx anticipated, Modi articulated that Assam's infrastructure boost signifies a harmonious blend of natural heritage and economic potential.

He alluded to policy changes such as the reclassification of bamboo to boost local economy and emphasized building robust systems, such as mobile networks and bridges, to support industry and cross-border relationships. Modi concluded by appealing for unity in preserving Assam's unique identity against past negligence, positioning the state as a future leader in India's growth narrative.

