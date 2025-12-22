Bhimaanjali 2025: Harmonizing Diverse Traditions to Honor Dr. Ambedkar

New Delhi, December 20: The 10th edition of Bhimaanjali, the prestigious Indian classical music event, paid tribute to Bharatratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on December 6, 2025, at Ravindra Natya Mandir.

Presided over by Maharashtra's Minister of Social Justice, Sanjay Shirsath, the event affirmed the significance of Ambedkar's ideals of equality and dignity through music. Esteemed artists, including Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan, captivated audiences with performances that harmonized diverse linguistic traditions, evoking deeper reflection on social justice themes.

This milestone event gathered key cultural figures and officials, emphasizing its alignment with Ambedkarite values. Minister Shirsath remarked on the session's elegance, attributing its success to Dr. Ambedkar's visionary legacy. Bhimaanjali stands as a testament to music's power in fostering unity and dialogue, redefining cultural spaces for inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)