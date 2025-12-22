PVR INOX Launches High-Altitude Multiplex in Leh
PVR INOX has launched its first multiplex in Leh, located in Solar Colony, Saboo. The cinema, set at 11,500 feet, is equipped with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. It also includes Leh’s first-ever food court, offering global cuisine in partnership with Devyani International Limited.
- Country:
- India
PVR INOX has unveiled its inaugural multiplex in Leh, nestled in the heart of Solar Colony, Saboo. This new cinema, perched at a breathtaking 11,500 feet above sea level along the Leh–Manali Bypass Road in the Himalayas, promises to bring a unique cultural experience to the region.
The multiplex features state-of-the-art technology with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, ensuring every viewing is an immersive experience. The innovative use of Next-Gen 3D enables sharp detail in major releases, a feat particularly notable at such high altitudes where sound quality can often be compromised.
In addition to showcasing films, the multiplex introduces Leh's first food court through a collaboration with Devyani International Limited. The project reflects PVR INOX's dedication to expanding its cinematic offerings, as highlighted by managing director Ajay Bijli, who lauded the launch as a proud moment for the company.
