PVR INOX Launches High-Altitude Multiplex in Leh

PVR INOX has unveiled its inaugural multiplex in Leh, nestled in the heart of Solar Colony, Saboo. This new cinema, perched at a breathtaking 11,500 feet above sea level along the Leh–Manali Bypass Road in the Himalayas, promises to bring a unique cultural experience to the region.

The multiplex features state-of-the-art technology with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, ensuring every viewing is an immersive experience. The innovative use of Next-Gen 3D enables sharp detail in major releases, a feat particularly notable at such high altitudes where sound quality can often be compromised.

In addition to showcasing films, the multiplex introduces Leh's first food court through a collaboration with Devyani International Limited. The project reflects PVR INOX's dedication to expanding its cinematic offerings, as highlighted by managing director Ajay Bijli, who lauded the launch as a proud moment for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)