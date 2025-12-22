Left Menu

PVR INOX Launches High-Altitude Multiplex in Leh

PVR INOX has launched its first multiplex in Leh, located in Solar Colony, Saboo. The cinema, set at 11,500 feet, is equipped with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound. It also includes Leh’s first-ever food court, offering global cuisine in partnership with Devyani International Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:12 IST
PVR INOX Launches High-Altitude Multiplex in Leh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PVR INOX has unveiled its inaugural multiplex in Leh, nestled in the heart of Solar Colony, Saboo. This new cinema, perched at a breathtaking 11,500 feet above sea level along the Leh–Manali Bypass Road in the Himalayas, promises to bring a unique cultural experience to the region.

The multiplex features state-of-the-art technology with 2K projection and Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound, ensuring every viewing is an immersive experience. The innovative use of Next-Gen 3D enables sharp detail in major releases, a feat particularly notable at such high altitudes where sound quality can often be compromised.

In addition to showcasing films, the multiplex introduces Leh's first food court through a collaboration with Devyani International Limited. The project reflects PVR INOX's dedication to expanding its cinematic offerings, as highlighted by managing director Ajay Bijli, who lauded the launch as a proud moment for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025