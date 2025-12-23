Left Menu

Japan's Former Emperor Akihito Celebrates 92nd Birthday Amidst Stable Health

Japan's former Emperor Akihito celebrated his 92nd birthday amid stable health after facing heart issues earlier this year. Known for his scientific interests and efforts to remember Japan's wartime past, Akihito plans a low-key celebration with family and dignitaries, including the Prime Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 23-12-2025 12:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 12:09 IST
Japan's revered former Emperor Akihito marked his 92nd birthday Tuesday as his health showed improvement, following concerns over his heart condition earlier this year, according to palace officials.

The Imperial Household Agency reported Akihito was diagnosed in May with insufficient blood flow to his heart muscles but has since stabilized due to new medication prescribed in July. His passion for scientific research, particularly on goby fish, continues unabated, as he visits a biology lab twice a week.

Since stepping down as emperor in 2019, Akihito continues to play a symbolic role in Japan, emphasizing the remembrance of wartime history. As he marked the 80th anniversary of World War II's end, Akihito and his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, observed moments of silence on significant wartime dates. The former emperor and his wife also visited a central Japanese resort linked to his childhood and their romance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

