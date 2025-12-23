Strategic Alliances: Maharashtra's Political Landscape Prepares for Civic Polls
Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Shashikant Shinde discusses potential alliances with Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS for upcoming municipal elections. The talks focus on uniting parties opposed to BJP for a stronger electoral challenge. The NCP (SP) has empowered local units for strategic decisions.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (SP) is actively pursuing alliances ahead of the January 15 municipal polls, aiming to consolidate opposition forces against the BJP-led government. Shashikant Shinde, the party's president, revealed ongoing discussions with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led MNS.
Shinde emphasized the urgency of forming a united front, stating that the party's local units have been given autonomy to decide on potential alliances based on the current political climate. This approach seeks to undermine the BJP's dominance in the ruling Mahayuti coalition.
In addition, Shinde addressed questions regarding the Congress's involvement, noting its existing role within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance. The political maneuvering comes as 29 municipal corporations, including major cities like Mumbai and Pune, prepare for crucial elections.
