Delhi Police Crackdown: Man Arrested for Rs 23 Lakh Government Job Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have apprehended Shibin Raj, a 38-year-old individual from Thiruvananthapuram, on allegations of defrauding a retired Army officer of Rs 23 lakh. Raj reportedly deceived the officer under the pretense of securing government jobs for his daughter and relatives in the Income Tax Department.

Law enforcement officials, acting on a tip-off, managed to arrest Raj from a dormitory in Paharganj. A subsequent search revealed fake Income Tax identity cards, forged appointment letters, and various banking credentials. This arrest comes after similar accusations were previously lodged against Raj, who has a history of such fraudulent activities.

The police are intensifying their efforts to locate co-accused Manish Pandey, who allegedly posed as an official. With investigations underway, authorities aim to identify other victims, trace the money trail, and attempt to recover the illicit funds.

