International Narcotics Suspect Repatriated from UAE
Ritik Bajaj, an alleged narcotics smuggler, was repatriated to India from the UAE following an Interpol Red Notice issued on October 9. The operation, coordinated by the CBI and involving multiple international agencies, brought Bajaj back to face charges related to alleged narcotics smuggling in Delhi.
Ritik Bajaj, an alleged narcotics smuggler with an Interpol Red Notice against his name, has been successfully repatriated to India from the UAE. The operation on Tuesday saw collaboration between India's home and external affairs ministries and international law enforcement agencies.
Bajaj, who was wanted by the Delhi Police for alleged involvement in narcotics smuggling, fled the country prompting an Interpol Red Notice request from the CBI. The notice, issued on October 9, served as an alert to law enforcement agencies worldwide about Bajaj's status.
CBI's coordination with NCB Bangkok and NCB Abu Dhabi played a crucial role in tracking Bajaj's movements. A Delhi Police team was then dispatched to the UAE to facilitate his return. Bajaj has now arrived back in India to face the charges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
