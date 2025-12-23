Left Menu

International Narcotics Suspect Repatriated from UAE

Ritik Bajaj, an alleged narcotics smuggler, was repatriated to India from the UAE following an Interpol Red Notice issued on October 9. The operation, coordinated by the CBI and involving multiple international agencies, brought Bajaj back to face charges related to alleged narcotics smuggling in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 15:44 IST
International Narcotics Suspect Repatriated from UAE
  • Country:
  • India

Ritik Bajaj, an alleged narcotics smuggler with an Interpol Red Notice against his name, has been successfully repatriated to India from the UAE. The operation on Tuesday saw collaboration between India's home and external affairs ministries and international law enforcement agencies.

Bajaj, who was wanted by the Delhi Police for alleged involvement in narcotics smuggling, fled the country prompting an Interpol Red Notice request from the CBI. The notice, issued on October 9, served as an alert to law enforcement agencies worldwide about Bajaj's status.

CBI's coordination with NCB Bangkok and NCB Abu Dhabi played a crucial role in tracking Bajaj's movements. A Delhi Police team was then dispatched to the UAE to facilitate his return. Bajaj has now arrived back in India to face the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

AI epidemiology offers practical path to trustworthy AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025