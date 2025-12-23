Left Menu

European Stocks Hit Record Amidst Healthcare Surge

European shares soared to record highs, thanks largely to the healthcare sector, led by Novo Nordisk's U.S. approval of its weight-loss pill. This development helped offset declines in banks due to regulatory and economic changes. However, rising trade tensions with China loom over the market's growth prospects.

European stocks experienced a brief surge to unprecedented levels on Tuesday, driven largely by the robust performance of the healthcare sector. This rally was spearheaded by Novo Nordisk, whose shares soared 7.6% following the U.S. approval of its innovative weight-loss pill.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant now appears to have a competitive edge over its American rival Eli Lilly in the burgeoning market for oral weight-management medications. Previously, concerns about losing market share and investor confidence had dampened Novo Nordisk's stock value.

However, European banks, which have been among the year's top performers due to favorable regulatory and economic conditions, fell 0.3%. Investors also expressed concern over renewed trade tensions with China, which could hinder European economic growth.

