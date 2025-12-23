Zelenskiy Advances Peace Talks with U.S. Counterparts

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday that Ukrainian and U.S. officials have made significant strides in peace negotiations during talks held in Miami. Key draft documents have been prepared, focusing on potential security guarantees for Ukraine as part of efforts to end Russia's ongoing war.

In a message posted on X, Zelenskiy stated, "They have worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared." These discussions and drafts are part of a broader framework aimed at establishing lasting peace.

The documentation reportedly includes proposals on recovery and an essential structure for concluding the hostilities, reflecting the intention to bring about a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)