Zelenskiy Advances Peace Talks with U.S. Counterparts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced progress in peace negotiations after discussions in Miami with U.S. officials. Several draft documents, addressing security guarantees for Ukraine and frameworks for ending the war, have been prepared following talks with envoys of former President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday that Ukrainian and U.S. officials have made significant strides in peace negotiations during talks held in Miami. Key draft documents have been prepared, focusing on potential security guarantees for Ukraine as part of efforts to end Russia's ongoing war.

In a message posted on X, Zelenskiy stated, "They have worked productively with envoys of President (Donald) Trump and several draft documents have now been prepared." These discussions and drafts are part of a broader framework aimed at establishing lasting peace.

The documentation reportedly includes proposals on recovery and an essential structure for concluding the hostilities, reflecting the intention to bring about a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

