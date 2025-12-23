NDA's Commitment to a 'Better Future' for Tamil Nadu

Piyush Goyal, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime in Tamil Nadu of rampant corruption.

Following talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal outlined plans leading up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for March-April 2026.

Goyal emphasized the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to providing a 'better future' with good governance and development-focused policies for Tamil citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)