NDA's Commitment to a 'Better Future' for Tamil Nadu

Piyush Goyal, a senior BJP leader, criticized the DMK's rule in Tamil Nadu, proclaiming it 'corrupt.' Goyal emphasized a 'better future' under NDA leadership with Modi and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, focusing on good governance and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST
Piyush Goyal, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime in Tamil Nadu of rampant corruption.

Following talks with AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, Goyal outlined plans leading up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for March-April 2026.

Goyal emphasized the NDA, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to providing a 'better future' with good governance and development-focused policies for Tamil citizens.

