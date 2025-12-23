Left Menu

Student Night Out Turns into Nightmare as Robbers Strike

Four engineering students were allegedly held captive and robbed by a gang after visiting a food joint near Hoskote. The assailants took cash and transferred money from the students' bank accounts. Police have arrested one suspect and are investigating further to apprehend the rest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four engineering students' evening took a traumatic turn when they were allegedly kidnapped and robbed after visiting a renowned food joint on the outskirts of the city, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on December 21, as the students made their return journey from an early morning outing to the eatery in Hoskote on two-wheelers.

A gang intercepted them near a toll plaza, attacked, and later held them captive at a nearby shed, seizing their valuables and making a significant withdrawal from their bank accounts, according to police inquiries.

Despite the ordeal, the students managed to recover their vehicles. Based on the complaint filed by one of the victims, a case of kidnapping and dacoity has been registered at the Avalahalli police station. Authorities have apprehended one suspect and continue their efforts to capture the remaining perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

