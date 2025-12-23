Student Night Out Turns into Nightmare as Robbers Strike

Four engineering students' evening took a traumatic turn when they were allegedly kidnapped and robbed after visiting a renowned food joint on the outskirts of the city, police reported on Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on December 21, as the students made their return journey from an early morning outing to the eatery in Hoskote on two-wheelers.

A gang intercepted them near a toll plaza, attacked, and later held them captive at a nearby shed, seizing their valuables and making a significant withdrawal from their bank accounts, according to police inquiries.

Despite the ordeal, the students managed to recover their vehicles. Based on the complaint filed by one of the victims, a case of kidnapping and dacoity has been registered at the Avalahalli police station. Authorities have apprehended one suspect and continue their efforts to capture the remaining perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)