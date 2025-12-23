Gas Supply Halt: Iraq Faces Major Power Shortages
Iraq's power supply faces disruptions as gas imports from Iran are halted, leading to a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of electricity. The reasons for the stoppage remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:43 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iraq is grappling with significant power shortages following the halt of gas supplies from Iran. The state news agency announced the electricity ministry's report on Tuesday, though the reasons for the disruption remain unclear.
As a direct consequence, Iraq's power grid has suffered a loss ranging from 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts. This disruption poses serious challenges to the nation's energy stability and consumers' daily needs.
The sudden cessation of gas imports highlights the vulnerabilities in Iraq's energy infrastructure and reliance on neighboring countries for critical resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- gas supply
- Iran
- electricity
- megawatts
- power shortages
- energy
- imports
- disruption
- grid
ALSO READ
A.P. Moller Capital's Landmark Investment in India's Renewable Energy
A Turbulent Year for Wind Energy: Navigating 2025's Challenges and Hopes for 2026
Wind Energy Faces Turbulence in 2025
EU Eases Emission Rules to Retain Energy-Intensive Industries
Adani Group Pioneers India's Clean-Energy Frontier in 2025