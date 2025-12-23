Left Menu

Gas Supply Halt: Iraq Faces Major Power Shortages

Iraq's power supply faces disruptions as gas imports from Iran are halted, leading to a loss of 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts of electricity. The reasons for the stoppage remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iraq is grappling with significant power shortages following the halt of gas supplies from Iran. The state news agency announced the electricity ministry's report on Tuesday, though the reasons for the disruption remain unclear.

As a direct consequence, Iraq's power grid has suffered a loss ranging from 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts. This disruption poses serious challenges to the nation's energy stability and consumers' daily needs.

The sudden cessation of gas imports highlights the vulnerabilities in Iraq's energy infrastructure and reliance on neighboring countries for critical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

