Gas Supply Halt: Iraq Faces Major Power Shortages

Iraq is grappling with significant power shortages following the halt of gas supplies from Iran. The state news agency announced the electricity ministry's report on Tuesday, though the reasons for the disruption remain unclear.

As a direct consequence, Iraq's power grid has suffered a loss ranging from 4,000 to 4,500 megawatts. This disruption poses serious challenges to the nation's energy stability and consumers' daily needs.

The sudden cessation of gas imports highlights the vulnerabilities in Iraq's energy infrastructure and reliance on neighboring countries for critical resources.

