Greta Thunberg Arrested at Pro-Palestinian Protest in London

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained by British authorities during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London, according to Prisoners for Palestine, a UK-based advocacy group. The arrest was made under the Terrorism Act as Thunberg held a sign expressing support for Palestine Action prisoners and opposition to genocide.

A City of London spokesperson reported that two additional arrests were made when demonstrators hurled red paint at a building believed to house an insurance firm associated with Israeli defense company Elbit Systems. The building was targeted due to claims that it offered services to the British branch of the Israeli firm.

Thunberg, known for her climate activism, had previously faced and been cleared of charges related to a public order offense in the UK. In a separate incident, she was detained and expelled by Israel for her participation in a supportive caravan to Gaza. Israel has routinely dismissed genocide claims regarding their actions.