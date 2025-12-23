Left Menu

Contention Rises Over 'UP 77': A Web Series Sparks Legal Battle

Richa Dubey, the widow of gangster Vikas Dubey, has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to stop the release of 'UP 77'—a web series she claims is unauthorised and defamatory. The court has issued notices to the series' producers and will hear the case further on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST
In a turn of events Tuesday, the Delhi High Court requested feedback from the Centre and producers of 'UP 77', a web series allegedly based on the life of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. The plea, filed by Dubey's widow, Richa Dubey, seeks to halt the series' release, citing unauthorised and damaging content.

'UP 77' is slated for release on December 25 via the Waves OTT platform. Justice Sachin Datta has issued notifications in response to Richa Dubey's complications with the series, spotlighting concerns about its purportedly sensationalised depiction of her deceased husband and personal life. The high court scheduled further discussion for Wednesday.

Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter in 2020 following charges of involvement in the murder of eight officers. Richa Dubey contends the web series infringes on her privacy rights, declaring its narrative dramatised and injurious to her dignity. The court emphasized a prospective decision post-hearing the parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

