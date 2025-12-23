Left Menu

Farewell to Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Distinguished Voice in Hindi Literature Passes Away at 88

Renowned Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla, recipient of the Jnanpith Award, passed away at 88 due to age-related ailments. Known for his influential work in Hindi literature, Shukla authored acclaimed novels like 'Naukar Ki Kameez'. He was widely praised for portraying the lives of ordinary people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:39 IST
Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday evening, succumbing to age-related ailments at 88 at a government hospital, according to his family.

Shukla, who had been receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur since December 2 due to breathing difficulties, had previously been admitted in October following similar symptoms. His condition briefly improved before deteriorating sharply, leading to his hospitalization.

Celebrated for works like ''Naukar Ki Kameez'' and ''Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi'', Shukla's literary contributions earned him India's prestigious Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith Awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inquired about his health during a visit to Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

