Farewell to Vinod Kumar Shukla: A Distinguished Voice in Hindi Literature Passes Away at 88
Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award recipient Vinod Kumar Shukla passed away on Tuesday evening, succumbing to age-related ailments at 88 at a government hospital, according to his family.
Shukla, who had been receiving treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Raipur since December 2 due to breathing difficulties, had previously been admitted in October following similar symptoms. His condition briefly improved before deteriorating sharply, leading to his hospitalization.
Celebrated for works like ''Naukar Ki Kameez'' and ''Deewar Mein Ek Khirkee Rahati Thi'', Shukla's literary contributions earned him India's prestigious Sahitya Akademi and Jnanpith Awards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier inquired about his health during a visit to Chhattisgarh.
