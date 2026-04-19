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Poonch District's Intensive Disaster Response Drill Set to Strengthen Preparedness

A five-day Civil Defence mock drill in Poonch district, from April 20 to 24, aims to bolster disaster response. Coordinated by local authorities, the exercise involves multiple departments to ensure effective planning and public preparedness, reinforcing strategies for handling emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 14:10 IST
Poonch District's Intensive Disaster Response Drill Set to Strengthen Preparedness
  • Country:
  • India

A five-day Civil Defence air raid and blackout mock drill is scheduled in Poonch district from April 20, officials announced, emphasizing disaster readiness. This elaborate exercise involves coordination between Civil Defence authorities, SDRF, police, health, municipal, and engineering departments to ensure a seamless emergency response.

The exercise, as detailed in a communication from the Deputy Commissioner's Office, stresses comprehensive planning and public awareness. It highlights the necessity of logistical arrangements and inter-departmental cooperation before the April 20 to 24 drill.

Authorities aim to enhance disaster response mechanisms across agencies and communities. Rigorous preparations are underway, with departments directed to submit detailed action reports to the Deputy Commissioner's office, ensuring an effective review and approach to potential emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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