From Strings to Strife: Musicians' Ordeal in Bangladesh Unrest

Tabla player Mainak Biswas faced harrowing challenges while escaping from unrest-stricken Bangladesh. A sarod concert slated for Dhaka was disrupted due to rising anti-India sentiments. The event, which involved renowned artist Shiraz Ali Khan, saw tragic interference when 'Chhayanaut', the concert venue, was attacked by protest mobs.

Shiraz Ali Khan managed a narrow escape, returning to Kolkata amid violent turmoil, leaving his crew, including Biswas and Khan's mother, stranded. Gripped by tension and hostility, Biswas recounted the need to suppress his Indian identity while in Dhaka, wary of potential threats.

Political tensions were further fueled by unrest over July 2024 political events. Musical instruments were destroyed, reflecting the chaotic backdrop surrounding the musicians' experience. The tabla player now reflects on his ordeal but holds hope for future peaceful exchanges of art and culture once situational normalcy prevails.

(With inputs from agencies.)