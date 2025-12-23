Cyberabad Police Efforts Yield Decline in Cyber Crime

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has reported a minor decline in cognisable offences this year, with cases dropping from 37,689 in 2024 to 37,243. This information was revealed by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty during a recent press briefing.

A noteworthy aspect of the report was the significant drop in cyber crime cases. In 2025, 7,636 such incidents were recorded compared to last year's 11,914. The Commissioner cited increased public awareness as a key factor in this decline. Despite this progress, an estimated Rs 400 crore was still lost to cyber crimes, a decrease from Rs 793 crore in the previous year.

Fraud related to part-time jobs and trading dominated cyber crime cases, although arrests for digital fraud saw a reduction. Conversely, the areas of child pornography and cyber stalking showed an alarming rise. Additionally, narcotics cases increased, with more arrests made this year compared to last. The detective efficiency of the police also improved, with a higher rate of grave case detection and deportations of overstaying foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)