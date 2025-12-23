Left Menu

Cyberabad Police Efforts Yield Decline in Cyber Crime

The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate reported a decline in cognisable offences and cyber crime cases in 2025. Cyber crimes fell sharply, largely due to public awareness, and cases of fraud decreased significantly. Meanwhile, child pornography and cyber stalking cases rose, but the overall crime detection rate improved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:56 IST
The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has reported a minor decline in cognisable offences this year, with cases dropping from 37,689 in 2024 to 37,243. This information was revealed by Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty during a recent press briefing.

A noteworthy aspect of the report was the significant drop in cyber crime cases. In 2025, 7,636 such incidents were recorded compared to last year's 11,914. The Commissioner cited increased public awareness as a key factor in this decline. Despite this progress, an estimated Rs 400 crore was still lost to cyber crimes, a decrease from Rs 793 crore in the previous year.

Fraud related to part-time jobs and trading dominated cyber crime cases, although arrests for digital fraud saw a reduction. Conversely, the areas of child pornography and cyber stalking showed an alarming rise. Additionally, narcotics cases increased, with more arrests made this year compared to last. The detective efficiency of the police also improved, with a higher rate of grave case detection and deportations of overstaying foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

